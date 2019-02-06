A Rum and Reggae festival is coming to Portsmouth next month

A RUM and reggae festival is coming to the city as part of a nationwide tour.

The event will be arriving in Portsmouth next month and promises to take guests on a rum journey around the world.

There will be carnival dancers

With the Rum & Reggae Festival coming to the Pyramids in Southsea on March 8 and March 9 - so just over a month from now.

As well as rums from around the world, there will also be carnival dancers, cocktail demonstrations and Caribbean food with the Reggae Sound System on hand to provide the tunes.

Here's what you need to now:

There will be rums from across the world

How much are tickets and how can I get them?

Tickets cost £14.50 plus booking each and are for 18's and over only.

However the tickets for March 9 have now sold out according to the festival's website.

Tickets can be booked online here

What happens at the festival?

On entry at the Rum & Reggae Festival, guests will be handed a Rum Atlas – a pocket-sized guide detailing the fine selection of hand-picked and exciting rums available from all corners of the globe.

From exotic fruits and dark aromatics to well-rounded aged rums and young blends, guests will be spoilt for choice.

They include the award-winning La Hechicera that’s aged up to 21 years; the best-selling high proof rum in the world Wray & Nephew (90% of rum sales in Jamaica are of Wray and Nephew); the first release from Scotland’s Dark Matter Distillers, Dark Matter Spiced Rum; and Pineapple Rum - never intended for resale and a tribute to the esteemed Reverend Stiggins whose favourite drink was the ‘pineapple rum’ in the Pickwick Papers by Charles Dickens.

Available to purchase will be 25ml test tubes (perfect to share) or full bottles of favourite tipples plus festival goers can order their favourite Rum of the Day and have it posted after the event has finished.

The Rum & Reggae Festival also features a rum cocktail bar and there will be cocktail demonstrations as the experts share their secrets.

What if I don’t like rum?

For those who want to enjoy the reggae without the rum, a new bar offering Jamaica’s very own Red Stripe beer and a range of other spirits has been introduced for the 2019 tour.

Also featuring across all tour dates is the Global Reggae Band, the crowd-pleasing 7-member band from Birmingham who wowed Rum & Reggae guests on last year’s tour with their sunshine-soaked reggae vibes.

What food will be available?

When it’s time for refuelling, guests can get their jerk chicken, curried goat, and rice and pea fix from the traditional Caribbean food stalls, with tasty treats cooked up by the Pirates From The Caribbean Kitchen chefs.