POLICE are concerned for the welfare of a man in his 80s who is missing from Southsea.

Robert Layburn, 84, is vulnerable and was last seen at Festing Grove at about 10.30am on Saturday, January 12.

He is described as white, 6ft tall, medium build and is bald, with a small amount of hair at the back of his head.

He was wearing grey trousers, a khaki-coloured wax jacket, black shoes and was carrying a briefcase when he was last seen.

Robert is known to travel by train so he may have travelled out of Portsmouth.

Anyone who has seen Robert or who might know where he is asked to call police on 101 quoting 44190013858.