Actors from Star Wars, Harry Potter and Guardians of the Galaxy set for Portsmouth’s Comic Con

Have your say

MOVIE stars will take centre stage as Portsmouth plays host once more to a free Comic Con event.

Port Solent’s one-day spectacular will see celebrity guests from films including Harry Potter, Guardians of the Galaxy and Star Wars.

Lee Knight and Skyla Dopson, three, at Port Solent in 2017. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Harry Potter actor and Gringotts goblin, Michael Henbury, will be there on June 16 after the success of last year’s showcase.

Joining him will be Brian Wheeler, who played a rebel alliance Ewok in Episode VI – Return of the Jedi in 1983.

Star Wars fans will also get a chance to meet Pam Rose, who starred as force-sensitive Qiraash female, Leesub Sirln in the 1977 hit Episode IV – A New Hope.

Completing the line-up is Justice League, Guardians of the Galaxy, Kingsman, Dr Strange and Assassin’s Creed actor Clem So.

Port Solent’s Lisa Fowler wants people to bring their comic books to get signed.

She said: ‘We’re delighted to welcome a variety of celebrity guest signers to this year’s Comic Con and offer fans the opportunity to meet the people that bring their favourite characters to life.

‘We hope people will bring along their comic books and movie memorabilia and go away with cherished signed goods and lots of memories.

‘This year’s event is set to be an exciting one with a huge variety of activity for comic fans and families alike, including a new interactive zombie experience, professional costumers and cosplayers, TV and movie memorabilia, props and costumes, trader stalls, Pokémon tournaments and so much more.

‘There will also be a costume competition, so be sure not to leave your capes, masks and lightsabers behind!’

Held last June, Port Solent’s inaugural Comic Con saw thousands of people visit the marina on a lovely sunny day.

Families arrived dressed up as their favourite comic book heroes, with some opting to come as all the characters in the Batman family.

Boat-boarding captivated people in the marina with a Pirates of the Caribbean style live action drama.

The event is free to attend at Port Solent and will be held on the boardwalk.