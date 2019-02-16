A BELOVED arts centre will be given a £300,000 make-over after Portsmouth City Council green-lit the funding for the overhaul.

Arts Space Portsmouth, home to nationally and internationally-known artists, uses a former Methodist chapel built in 1905, owned by the council, in Brougham Road, Southsea.

However, the building is looking rundown and in desperate need of repairs.

Now the council has drawn up plans to spruce it up, which would involve fixing eroded stonework, corroded gutters and drainpipes and repairing defective window frames, a bowing external wall and a leaking roof.

Councillor Steve Pitt, the council’s deputy leader, said: ‘Art Space Portsmouth is a thriving community of artists and we're prepared to invest a substantial amount in the building to help ensure it remains a base for their work well into the future.’

Formed in 1980 by graduates and lecturers from Portsmouth Polytechnic, Art Space Portsmouth is now a charity that provides low-cost studios for professional artists and holds regular exhibitions and events.

The cash has come from the council’s capital budget – the sum of cash the authority can spend on the city.