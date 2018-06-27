Air ambulance called to Portsmouth Historic Dockyard

A WOMAN has been taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital after fears she sustained a ‘very serious’ head injury after falling over.

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance was called because concerns were also raised the woman, in her 40s, may have fallen due to a serious medical emergency.

A spokesman for the South Central Ambulance Service said: ‘The air ambulance was called to attend an incident where a patient had fallen and sustained, what was thought initially was a very serious head injury or a serious medical emergency, causing the fall in the first place.

‘Fortunately, the patient’s condition on arrival was not as bad as first feared, and the approximately 45-year-old female was taken to QA by road for further assessment and treatment.’