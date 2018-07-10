Aldi to close all stores early if England reach the World Cup final 

Aldi stores across the country will be closing early if England make it to the World Cup final so staff can get home in time to watch the match.

The budget supermarket has revealed that all its workers will be clocking off at 3pm on Sunday, July 15, if the Three Lions beat Croatia in Moscow tomorrow so they can cheer ‘on the lads’.

England beat Sweden 2-0 in the quarter final on Saturday to reach their first World Cup semi-final in 28 years.

So if the Three Lions do make the final on July 15 you better get your shopping done early because Aldi will be shutting up shop at 3pm sharp.

The World Cup final will kick off at 4pm UK time in Moscow.

Aldi to close all stores early if England reach World Cup final. Picture: Aldi

Aldi tweeted: ‘We’re pretty sure it’s coming home right? If England reach the World Cup Final we’re gonna close all our stores in England early at 3pm on Sunday 15th July. We want our colleagues to be the 12th man cheering on the lads.’

The budget supermarket has stores in Portsmouth, Gosport, Havant and Fareham.

England take on Croatia in the second semi-final at 7pm tomorrow night, while Belgium play France tonight.

The Aldi stores in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas are usually open between 11am to 4pm on a normal Sunday.