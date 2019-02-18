All 23 Portsmouth pubs designed by Fratton Park architect A E Cogswell

A PROLIFIC architect was resposible for designing over 20 pubs across the city.

Arthur Edward ‘A E’ Cogswell, who also designed the iconic Fratton Park gate, was hired to design some of the most famous public houses in Portsmouth and his work still stands today. Here are all the pubs he designed that remain open.

1. The Admiral Drake This pub in Kingston Crescent dates back to the 1930s and was designed by the prolific A E Cogswell. It was built on the site of an an earlier pub.

2. The Barley Mow Located in London Road, North End, was designed by A E Cogswell and was built in the 1930s. Until 2005 it consisted of two separate bars, with a central servery, but was then turned into a single room.

3. The Clarence Located in London Road, North End, was designed by A E Cogswell and was built in the 1930s. Until 2005 it consisted of two separate bars, with a central servery, but was then turned into a single room.

4. The Coach & Horses This Hilsea pub in London Road is one of Portsmouth's best known buildings. It was built in the 1930s based on a design by A E Cogswell which was in the Scottish Baronial style, with a hexagonal tower.

