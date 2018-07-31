All the best pictures from HMS Temeraire's sports day

Over 150 children from eight different Portsmouth schools have taken part in a rangeof sports and relay games at HMS Temeraire with Royal Navy personnel.

The Pompey Military Kids (PMK) scheme, jointly led by the Naval Families Federation and Portsmouth City Council, hosted an afternoon of sports for children from military families in the Portsmouth area.

The PMK cluster currently has 18 schools involved, comprising over 400 children. It aims to bring together children from service families in the area to help mitigate some of the challenges that they face through shared experiences and mutual support.

