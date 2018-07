Have your say

A group of adults relived their school days by taking part in a sports day challenge for a children’s cancer charity.

Members of personal training gym SC Vital Fitness in Farlington competed in a summer games day last Saturday to raise funds for The Amelia-Mae Foundation.

There were five events including a mock egg and spoon race.

