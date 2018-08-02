All the best picturesf from WarriorFest 2018

WarriorFest 2018 - onboard HMS Warrior, organised by Staggeringly Good Brewery
A Portsmouth brewery held a festival with craft beer, dinosaurs and a 19th Century warship.

Staggeringly Good Brewery’s WarriorFest is now in its second year and twice as many people turned up for the 2018 incarnation. 

Festival-goers were able to enjoy a range of the brewery's unique dinosaur-themed craft beers, alongside drinks from 24 breweries, all of which were served on-board the HMS Warrior. 

