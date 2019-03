From new homes to new shops, many parts of the city are unrecognisable from decades ago.We’ve had a look back through our archive to find some of our favourites shots of the city centre from over the years.

Portsmouth city centre 1992.

Commercial Road Portsmouth - Tricorn, Pitt Street and old RN Stadium to the left.

Portsmouth Victory Stadium area 1994

Portsmouth city centre.

