American burger chain Five Guys is opening a new restaurant in Portsmouth

Have your say

A new restaurant is opening its doors in Portsmouth this summer.

American chain Five Guys will open at Gunwharf Quays in July.

Five Guys is opening a new restaurant at Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth

The company, which has more than 80 restaurants across the UK, specialises in burgers, fries and milkshakes.

It says that all food is cooked fresh to order with ingredients sourced from local suppliers.

Five Guys already has branches in Whiteley Shopping Centre and Southampton.

An exact opening date for the Portsmouth restaurant is yet to be announced.

Last week Gunwharf Quays announced it was opening a range of new stores, including Timberland and Whittard of Chelsea.

___

Other stories you might be interested in

Southsea book store could be forced to close after 31 years

10 great places in and around Portsmouth where you can dine al fresco in the sun