An Amazon truck giving out special offers is coming to Portsmouth

Fancy a bargain? There’s a touring truck which could help with that.

Online retailer Amazon is bringing its Treasure Truck to Portsmouth, which will include newly-released products and offers not available on the internet.

Picture: David Parry/PA Wire

The date for the truck arriving in Portsmouth has not yet been confirmed, but customers in the city can sign up now by texting ‘truck’ to 87377.

When the vehicle arrives in the city, customers will receive a text letting them know what offer is available that day.

Exclusive offers will include trending technology, delicious food, favourites from Hampshire-based businesses and seasonal must-haves.

The truck was launched in London and Manchester before Christmas.

Customers can sign up for text alerts so they can find out when the truck is coming to their area. Picture: Rui VieIra/PA Wire

Previously the truck has offered Star Wars experiences and 60 per cent off a magnum of champagne.

After test-driving the Treasure Truck in London and Manchester, we can’t wait to bring this exciting shopping experience to customers in Portsmouth,’ said James Quick, head of Treasure Truck.

‘Every item on offer has been cherry picked to ensure Treasure Truck will turn an ordinary day into something a bit more special.

‘Savvy shoppers in Hampshire should sign up now to be the first in the know.’

For more information go to the Amazon website.