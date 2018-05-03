Appointment at New Place

Have your say

A NEW director of sales has been appointed at New Place Hotel.

James Mahaffey joins the hotel, based in Shirrell Heath, as it completes a £1.3 million refurbishment of its bedrooms.

The move is part of a broader refurbishment and development plan for the entire estate.

James has been in the industry for more than 20 years.

Previously, he has worked for InterContinental Hotels Group and Laura Ashley Hotels.

Richard Powell, general manager at New Place, said: ‘James is responsible for working with the team to develop and promote the hotel to both corporate and consumer markets.

‘The excellent facilities at the hotel provide the ideal location for a wide variety of corporate and leisure events, for national and international clients.’