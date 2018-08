A TAXI crashed into a traffic light on a Portsmouth road during rush hour this morning.

The white car, an Aqua Cars taxi, crashed into one of two traffic lights at a pedestrian crossing outside the Naval Club on Lake Road.

The vehicle is pictured in front of the light with its front end damaged, and the light has been left standing at an angle.

Police were called to the scene at 8.31am after reports of the collision – officers are there and no injuries have been reported.