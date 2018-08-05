Are you up to the task? Date set for 10km ‘Portsmouth Pull’

A 10km row around Portsmouth Harbour will be taking place next month, it has been confirmed.

The ‘row-of-a-lifetime’ is being organised by Oarsome Chance, taking racers on a lap of the harbour, from the Spinnaker Tower to Portchester Castle and Gosport’s Millennium Bridge.

The Portsmouth Pull is open to anyone aged 16 or over, and no rowing experience is needed to take part.

Six teams will compete in the race, which will also raise funds for the charity’s work with disadvantaged young people.

Oarsome Chance principal John Gillard said: ‘We’re very excited to launch the Portsmouth Pull series. This is a unique opportunity to row around Portsmouth’s iconic naval harbour and we’re expecting some fierce competition from teams competing from around the country.

‘But this is not just a fantastic team challenge, it will also raise money to support our vital work with disadvantaged young people.’

To find out more and sign a team up for the event, go to oarsomechance.org.