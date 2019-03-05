Artist paints Royal Navy’s HMS Queen Elizabeth in all her finest glory 

MARINE artist Eric Anderson has spoken of his joy at undertaking a new series of fine art paintings featuring Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth.

There are 12 oil paintings in his collection made to celebrate the new flagship for the Royal Navy, which was commissioned by HM The Queen on December 7, 2017 at Portsmouth Naval Base.

Eric has received top praise for his work, and recently received a letter from Gavin Williamson, the Secretary of State for Defence of The United Kingdom.

It said: ‘I wanted to write and say what an absolutely beautiful painting it was of the HMS Queen Elizabeth and thank you for sending this image.’

Admiral Sir Philip Jones, First Sea Lord and Chief of Naval Staff Royal Navy, also sent Eric a letter.

It said: ‘Thank you for your kind letter with your complete set of pictures of your HMS Queen Elizabeth series. The paintings look magnificent.’

Eric said he was inspired to paint the carrier as his grandfather was an engineer and a draughtsman who worked on the buildings of many famous Naval Ships such as the Ark Royal.

Eric also served in the Navy from 1966 until 1974.

The 69-year-old said: 'When I left The Merchant Navy, I embarked on a new career which has become a lifelong passion.

‘In the words of the Venetian artist Canaletto, "the life of an artist is a life of privilege".

‘So of all the subjects I have covered, the ocean in all its moods is very special.

‘The colours, the atmosphere, the sea and the sky in harmony, the perfect line of the horizon, and ships underway, sunsets, sunrises, dawn breaking perhaps, the night sky.’

For more details email ericandersonartist@gmail.com