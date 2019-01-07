A supermarket has announced that it will be cutting its fuel prices to start the new year.

Asda will be slashing petrol and diesel prices from tomorrow – January 8 – at its 320 petrol stations across the country, launching the first fuel price war of 2019.

The supermarket has pumps in Fratton, next to the superstore on Sommers Road North, in Fareham on Newgate Lane as well as in Havant on Larchwood Avenue and Portland Road in Waterlooville.

Asda will be cutting its prices by up to 1ppl (pence per litre) off unleaded and 2ppl off diesel.

The retailer’s new price means that drivers across the country will pay no more than 113.7ppl on unleaded and 123.7ppl on diesel.

Since October 26, 2018, Asda has dropped its fuel prices seven times which has seen the price of unleaded fuel fall by 14ppl and diesel by 11ppl.

Asda's Senior Fuel Buyer, Dave Tyrer said ‘As a result of wholesale prices recently falling we’ve been able to pass these savings onto our customers, giving them a good start to the New Year.

‘Motorists filling up at Asda will pay no more than 113.7ppl on unleaded and 123.7ppl on diesel.’