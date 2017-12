Have your say

Customers were evacuated from the Asda superstore in Fratton after a ‘small fire’ started in the chilled section.

Crews from Southsea, Portchester and Cosham fire stations were called to the Somers Road North store just after 3.10pm.

A Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said there had been reports of a small fire from one of the store’s refrigerators.

Firefighters were on scene but it was reported staff put out the fire before they arrived.