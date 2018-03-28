Astoria nightclub boss speaks out about cause of fire and Portsmouth club re-opening

Have your say

THE MANAGER of Astoria nightclub in Portsmouth has said the cause of this morning’s fire was most likely an electrical fault.

As previously reported, a blaze broke out in the club’s ceiling just before 2am, leading hundreds of clubbers to be evacuated.

Firefighters outside the Astoria this morning Picture: Southsea Fire Station

Astoria’s managing director, Ali Ritchie, said Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service reported the cause of the fire to the venue’s management team today.

He said: ‘Astoria has worked closely with the fire service who have completed their task within the premises.

‘They reported to venue management that they believe the fire was most likely caused by an electrical fault.

‘Astoria now has a team of electricians and builders on-site to rectify any damages.

The Astoria in Guildhall Walk

‘We anticipate opening again for Thursday evening.

‘We would like to take this opportunity to thank the customers who assisted in a prompt and safe evacuation, and the speedy arrival of fire crews.

‘We appreciate all the ongoing support from those concerned.’

Clubbers can visit the venue’s Facebook page for updates.

Those who left items in cloakroom can collect them from The Lyberry Bar from midday today and tomorrow.