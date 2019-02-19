Have your say

Royal Mail has unveiled a special set of superhero stamps to mark the 80th anniversary of Marvel comics.

The stamps will feature some of the most popular superheroes from the comic books with ten superheroes appearing on them.

The Royal Mail are releasing a set of superhero stamps to mark the UK's celebration of Marvel comics. Picture: Royal Mail/PA Wire

A further five stamps are part of an exclusive short comic strip story contained in a miniature sheet – with arch villain and Infinity War baddie Thanos making an appearance.

The stamps were designed by comic book artist Alan Davis, who has worked with Marvel since the early 1980s.

The Marvel superheroes appearing on the stamps include:

Spider-Man is one of the heroes appearing on the stamps. Picture: Royal Mail/PA Wire

- Spider-Man

- Hulk

- Thor

- Iron Man

A five stamp set will form a comic strip starring Captain Britain as he rallies heroes against villain Thanos. Picture: Royal Mail/PA Wire

- Doctor Strange

- Captain Marvel

- Peggy Carter

- Black Panther

- Captain Britain

- Union Jack

Why are the Royal Mail releasing the stamps?

The postal service have revealed the Avengers stamps as part of the celebration of Marvel’s 80th anniversary this year.

The famed comic brand was launched in 1939 as Timely Comics with it's first publication being Marvel Comics #1 which featured first appearance of the Human Torch.

Mr Davis, who created Marvel’s first UK hero Captain Britain, designed the set.

He also illustrated the special five stamp story, which is entitled Avengers UK and sees Captain Britain rallying superheroes to face the arch villain Thanos.

He said: ‘I really can't take all the credit for producing these stamps.

‘The speed of production required in US comics makes it necessary to separate the creative disciplines into four individual jobs.

‘Writer, penciller, inker and colourist. My primary focus is writing and pencilling.

‘My long-time collaborator Mark Farmer supplied the blackline inks for the stamps and Laura Martin added the colour.’

Philip Parker, from Royal Mail, said: 'Generations have grown up, spellbound by the adventures and the personalities of these superheroes.

‘Our epic new stamps celebrate each in characteristic pose, emerging from the stamp frame.’

The stamps and a range of collectable products are available now to pre-order from www.royalmail.com/marvel and go on general sale from March 14 by phone on 03457 641 641 and in 7,000 Post Offices throughout the UK.