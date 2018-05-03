Baby checked over by paramedics after two-vehicle crash in Southsea

Have your say

A baby was checked over by ambulance staff after a two-vehicle crash in Southsea this morning.

Police closed off St Helen’s Parade at the junction with Granada Road after the crash between a blue Volkswagen Golf Estate and a white Vauxhall Corsa saloon car.

Officers were called out just after 10.45am and put a road closure in place while the two vehicles were recovered.

An ambulance was called and paramedics checked over a baby who was a passenger in one of the cars.

The road has now been reopened.