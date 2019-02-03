Backing for park and ride expansion 

THE Green party has backed a series of council proposals and decisions which will help improve air quality in the city.

Last week Portsmouth City Council announced a five-storey car park proposal at the park and ride which would mean an extra 1000 spaces for users.

Ian McCulloch from the Green Party said: ‘We are very supportive of the park and ride service and anything that can be done to increase its uptake is welcome

‘We would also like to see the buses going to Southsea seafront and Palmerston Road, and to Fratton Park on match days. The service seems to be mostly aimed at taking people to Gunwharf Quays, where most of the money people spend goes straight out of the city again.’

The party also welcomed the decision to put in electric vehicle charging points.

Ian added: ‘What an advert that would be for Portsmouth’s commitment to reducing carbon and cutting air pollution in the city.’