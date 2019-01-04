Bank holidays 2019: Here are the dates and days they fall on this year 

2019 is upon us and people across the UK will be busy planning their holidays for the next 12 months.

As well as annual leave workers in England can take advantage of eight bank holidays throughout the year.

Many people will be also busy looking up school holiday dates for 2019 so they can plan their next big break away.

And for those looking for a longer break, there’s even a way of taking an 18 day holiday using just nine days of your 2019 annual leave.

There are eight bank holidays for 2019, although the first one – New Year’s Day on January 1 – has already passed.

The bad news is that you will have to wait for the Easter weekend in April for your next bank holiday.

Here is the full list of bank holidays this year and the dates they fall on:

Tuesday January 1 – New Year’s Day

Friday April 19 – Good Friday

Monday April 22 – Easter Monday

Monday May 6 – May Day

Monday May 27 – Late May Bank Holiday

Monday August 26 – August Bank Holiday

Wednesday December 25 – Christmas Day

Thursday December 26 – Boxing Day

If a bank holiday falls on a weekend, a ‘substitute’ weekday will become the next bank holiday – which is usually the following Monday.