Bank robber steals cash from Portsmouth TSB branch after threatening staff with knife 

Have your say

An armed robber has stolen cash from a bank after threatening staff with a knife.

The man walked into the TSB branch on Arundel Street, Portsmouth, at around 3.10pm to 3.20pm yesterday (October 23).

Police have launched a CCTV appeal after a robbery at a bank in Portsmouth. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

He demanded money while threatening staff with a knife.

READ MORE: Armed robbers threaten Havant Co-op staff with knives before stealing cash

The man grabbed the money and left the bank. Nobody was hurt in the incident.

Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to identify as part of their investigation into the robbery.

Do you recognise this man? Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

Detective Inspector Abigail Leeson said: ‘We would like the public’s help in identifying the man in the CCTV images.

READ MORE: Robbers armed with knife and crowbar steal cash from One Stop shop

‘If you recognise the man from the CCTV, or if you witnessed the incident, we’d like to hear from you.’

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting crime reference number 44180398984.