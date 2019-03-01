A RUGBY club and a brewery are teaming up to offer a dream job to cider lovers.

Bath Rugby will pay someone £200 to drink Thatchers Cider all day during their game against Bristol Bears at Twickenham next month.

If this sounds too good to be true - it's not, the rugby team and the brewery are looking to hire a ‘taste officer’ for The Clash at the home of English rugby on April 6.

On their website Bath Rugby said: ‘The ‘taste officer’ will be paid a flat day rate of £200, and will involve sampling the Thatchers that is used at The Clash, to confirm its quality is top notch.

‘Bath Rugby and Thatchers endorses responsible drinking so the candidate will be required to take regular water breaks to re-hydrate, eat and watch parts of the game.

‘He/she will not be authorised to drive after the event, so alternate travel must be prearranged!’

The Gallagher Premiership team have said that no prior experience is needed for applicants - except for a love of cider, as you will be drinking Thatchers all day.

Applicants must also be over the age of 18 obviously.

As well as the £200 pay and cider, the 'taste officer' will also get free entry to the match!

What will you be doing on the day?

Game day gates open for pre-match entertainment at 11am, with the game kicking-off at 2pm.

The ‘taste’ officer will need to arrive at 10:30am and will be on shift for just a few hours, so they can still watch the game.

After that they can head to the West Fan Village to enjoy the rest of their evening.

How can I apply?

If you are interested in becoming a ‘taste officer’ for The Clash on April 6 then you have to fill out a form on Bath Rugby’s website – click here to apply

The successful candidate will be contacted by March 19 to confirm their position.