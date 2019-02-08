Bereaved mums whose children died at Mutiny Festival back new event

THE mothers of Georgia Jones and Tommy Cowan, who died last year at Mutiny Festival, are backing the organiser’s new festival.

South Central Festival will take place on the same weekend in the same place as Mutiny did and Georgia’s mum Janine Milburn and Tommy’s mother Brook Hoar say the festival will be good for the city.

Tommy Cowan's mum Brook Hoar (left), and Georgia Jones' mother Janine Milburn. Picture Ian Hargreaves

Janine told The News: ‘I am all for it. I think the young people and families in our area need something to do. Given what happened last year I know the organisers are working to make it safe.

‘I have spoken to Luke [Betts] and what happened last year scared him as well as scaring the local community so I hope everyone stays safe and takes care of each other.’

Janine has been campaigning for drug education and testing tents at festivals and both she and Brook spoke to The News last year about making sure their children did not ‘[die] for nothing’.

She added: ‘I hope the new event has drug testing tents and I would say to anyone going take care of each other and be aware of your surroundings.

‘If you need help don't wait go and get help.’

Brook said: ‘I am happy they are doing it for Portsmouth and they just need to keep everyone as safe as possible.

‘I think the new vibe with more bands will be a deterrent to drug taking and dealing. They are also not going to have dance tents with heavy music all day so I think that will help as well.’

Georgia, 18 and Tommy, 20, fell ill on the Saturday of Mutiny festival in Cosham last year after taking ecstasy and the pair, both from Havant, died later the same day.