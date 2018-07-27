BIG READ: Paint a masterpiece at your local pub

Paintbrush in one hand and a glass of wine in the other. You've just finished creating a vibrant piece of artwork that, surprisingly, you’re pretty impressed with – because it’s something you didn’t think you could do.

But you’re not on the sofa in your pyjama bottoms, having dug out an old paintbrush at home, in a last-ditch attempt to do something mindful at the end of your week.

Colourful zebras galore at the Paint Chill Co's event at Rosie's Vineyard

You’re at a bustling Southsea bar full of people who have all just experienced the newest way to socialise – at a paint and drink event run by Penny Hemsley and Jessa Speed of Paint Chill Co.

Three months ago the friends set out to run events at bars and restaurants across the area, in which they employ local artists to teach people step-by-step, how to create the colourful masterpieces they have designed.

And all with a drink in hand.

Jessa, artist and co-owner of Paint Chill Co, says no experience is needed to book an evening of creativity and laughter.

Guests at Paint Chill Co show off their artwork

‘We offer a fun and sociable evening out where people can have a glass of wine and paint,’ says Jessa, 27.

‘It’s different to going to a pub or a bar and just talking round a table.

‘And you don’t need any experience, it’s not a class or a workshop where you’re going to get judged.

‘Each event has a different painting designed by myself and Penny which we train local artists to paint exactly how we have.

Penny Hemsley - left and Jessa Speed, right, the co-owners of Paint Chill Co

‘Then the artists show everyone how to paint it, step-by-step, at the events.

‘But if people want to go off-script and create their own pieces, they can, or they can tweak ours.

‘People will learn how to mix colours, which brushes to use for what style of painting, how to get straighter lines and how much water to add to paint to make it go further or to dry quicker.

‘Instead of blending we usually work in layers so people can get shades and highlights in their work, without realising they’ve done it.’

Jessa, who is originally from Australia but moved to England three years ago, adds: ‘But most importantly those who come will meet new people and have fun.

‘From what we’ve seen so far, a lot of people don’t realise they can accomplish a painting of the degree they do, the results they achieve are really amazing.’

Two paint and chill events have been held so far.

The first was the launch party at The Liquorist at Gunwharf Quays last month, where the near-50 lucky enough to get their hands on tickets created a retro wine piece.

At Rosie’s Vineyard, in Elm Grove, Southsea, this month, bright pastel colours could be seen all around the room as everyone had a go at painting the ‘Zazzy Zebra’.

The idea for the company started when Penny’s husband saw an article about an American company doing something similar.

She runs Artypotz on Castle Road, a pottery-painting studio separate from Paint Chill Co, where Jessa also runs watercolour workshops.

‘We couldn’t find anybody who was doing this kind of thing on the south coast,’ says Penny.

‘After running a creative business in Southsea for the last 10 years, we already knew there was a market for sociable creative experiences.

‘People no longer want material stuff that clutters their lives – they like doing things that improve their wellbeing, which doing something artistic does.

‘It’s lovely to watch people enjoy painting – many have told us they haven’t lifted a paintbrush since school.

‘That’s what our business does, encourages people to find the side of themselves they lose while caught up in the day-to-day stresses of life.

‘The events have turned out to be everything we’d hoped for and more.

‘It’s lovely to watch an idea come to fruition exactly as you imagined – maybe even better.

‘We have some lovely venues for the events we run in Southsea which have been extremely welcoming.’

Penny and Jessa are making plans to head out to different locations and offer corporate and private parties.

Next Friday, painters will create a ‘Summer Rain’ piece, which Jessa says sold out in days and has been the most popular so far.

The pair say events have so far been female-dominated, but are open to everyone and all ages, with those who are 25-50 filling up the previous ones.

Currently, attendees are taught by local artists Kendal James and Hannah Baker.

Katie Langley attended the Paint Chill Co launch party and loved it so much, she’s taking her mum from Guildford to the next event.

The 33-year-old, from Havant, says: ‘I’m a bit of a crafter but when it comes to painting it’s something I’ve always wanted to do, but I’ve never really had the confidence.

‘I like the step-by-step guidance because it makes it less intimidating.

‘You can make what you want out of your piece and personalise it, it doesn’t have to be perfect.

‘We painted a bottle of wine and I changed the background, the lady next to me painted a beer bottle instead.

‘I’m really pleased with how mine turned out, I love it and I loved the event, I can’t recommend it enough.

‘It was a real laugh and there was a very friendly atmosphere.

‘I think this has huge potential to become really popular.’

Tickets to the events are £25 and include all materials needed.

Drinks must be purchased separately.

For more information go to paintchill.co.

When and where can you take part?

After the success of its first two events, Paint Chill Co has a further eight planned across Portsmouth, Southsea and Fareham.

Attendees will be taught step-by-step by local artists how to create a vibrant piece of artwork designed by company owners Penny and Jessa.

Summer Rain

(Sold out)

Friday, August 3

7.30pm–9.30pm

Artypotz, Castle Road, Southsea

Hills For Days

Monday, August 13

7.30pm–9.30pm

The Golden Lion, High Street, Fareham

Southsea Castle

Thursday, August 16

7.30pm–9.30pm

Slug & Lettuce, Palmerston Road, Southsea

Summer Rain

Tuesday, August 28

7.30pm–9.30pm

Southsea, location TBC

Blissful Giraffe

Thursday, September 6

7.30pm–9.30pm

Rosie's Vineyard, Elm Grove, Southsea

Colour Me Cactus

Tuesday, September 18

7.30pm–9.30pm

Rosie’s Vineyard, Elm Grove, Southsea

Gin Night

Thursday, September 20

7.30pm–9.30pm

Slug & Lettuce, Palmerston Road, Southsea

Kiss Me

Thursday, October 18

7.30pm–9.30pm

Slug & Lettuce, Palmerston Road, Southsea

Visit paintchill.co for more details and to buy tickets.