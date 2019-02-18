Have your say

MORE than 60 homes have been plunged into darkness following an electrical fault in an underground cable.

Properties in North End are among those affected by the blackout, energy supplier Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) has said.

The power cut happened at 3.27pm and has left 64 homes without electricity. Among the roads impacted by the outage includes Battenburg Avenue.

Specialist engineers are on their way to the scene to assess the damage, a spokesman for SSEN confirmed to The News.

However, the firm has warned the residents could be without power until 1am.

In a text to residents, SSEN said: ‘Initial investigations have identified a fault on the underground cable in your area.

‘Our specialist repair team are due to arrive by 6.30pm. We now expect to have electricity supplies restored by 1am.’

SSEN added it would update residents by 9.30pm on the repair work.