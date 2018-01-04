Bomb disposal called to 'historic ordnance' in Southsea

Have your say

BOMB disposal experts were called to a car park in Southsea.

A member of the public called police at 8am after spotting 'historic ordnance' in the car park at Canoe Lake in Southsea.

Bomb disposal experts have removed it from the area and police are closing down cordons.

A Hampshire police spokeswoman said: 'We received a call from a member of the public shortly after 8am today, reporting the discovery of what was believed to be a piece of historic ordnance at the Canoe Lake car park on the seafront at Southsea.

'Officers are currently on scene along with the EOD. The EOD have assessed it to be a piece of historic ordnance and have safely removed it from the scene.

'The scene has been stood down.'