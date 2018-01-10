Bon Voyage! Portsmouth curry house to fly out £32 takeaway to France this weekend

Have your say

A Portsmouth curry house is set to take the step into the international market this weekend - by flying a £32 meal out to British expats in France.

Earlier this week The News reported how family-run curry house The Akash, in Albert Road, had announced they would fly orders out to Brits in Bordeaux.

Customers can buy a meal - including classic dishes chicken tikka massala, lamb balti, bengal naga chicken and vegetable paneer korai – for just £32. A vegetable side and naan are also part of the menu.

With the help of France-based professional flying school Iroise Aero Formation, a plane carrying the food will depart from Solent Airport in Lee-On-Solent on Saturday morning.

It will fly to Saucats Airfield, just south of Bordeaux.

Food will be cooked in Portsmouth, packaged, and then reheated in France.

Akash restaurant owner Faz Ahmed previously said: ‘We are so appreciative of those who have supported us in making this happen.

‘Our sponsors BCA Chartered Accountants, His and Her Story, Global Foods, Snows BMW, Southsea Laundry Company and Digital Dinos have made a huge difference with making our intentions happen.’