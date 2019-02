A BONFIRE set off smoke alarms at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth this evening.

The fire was nearby to the hospital grounds in Cosham and set off the alarms with five fire engines arriving to the scene.

A spokeswoman for Hampshire Fire and Rescue said: ‘It was a bonfire in the vicinity and the smoke set the fire alarms off.’

