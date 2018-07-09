Bookies slash odds on General Election after David Davis and Boris Johnson resign

Bookies have slashed the odds on their being a General Election in 2018 after the government was plunged into chaos again following the resignations of David Davis and Boris Johnson.

The senior members of Thersea May’s government stepped down from their Secretary of State for Departing the European Union and Foreign Secretary roles respectively in protest over the Prime Minister’s Brexit proposals.

David Davis handed in his resignation late last night and has been replaced by Dominic Raab while Boris Johnson handed in his notice this afternoon.

Fareham MP Suella Braverman was rumoured to have resigned from her position in the Exiting European Union department this morning but it has since been confirmed that she remains in place.

Following the latest departures from Thersea May’s government, bookies have halved the odds on their being another General Election in 2018, after the snap election in 2017.

Paddy Power have slashed the odds from 5/1 to 6/4 that the country will be plunged into another election campaign – or in the words of Brenda from Bristol ‘not another one’.

The bookies are also offering odds on (4/7) that Theresa May will face a leadership challenge in 2018.

Paddy Power said: ‘It wouldn’t be the first time Dexeu’s midnight runner has ended a Party.

‘Many people think that there’s some serious Mogg-mentum growing within the Conservative ranks, and that a revolt will be the end of May – but I back her to fight till the death, using those kitten heels as weapons if necessary.’

Boris Johnson’s resignation was announced this afternoon by the government.

A Downing Street spokesman said: ‘This afternoon, the Prime Minister accepted the resignation of Boris Johnson as Foreign Secretary. ‘His replacement will be announced shortly. The Prime Minister thanks Boris for his work.’

ITV journalist Robert Peston is reporting that Boris Johnson’s resignation was announced before he had officially resigned.

He tweeted: ‘I am told Downing Street ‘spiked’ Boris Johnson – that is they announced he was quitting before he actually finished writing his resignation letter. This is getting very brutal.’