Boxing Day hunt attracts hundreds of people in Meonstoke

HUNDREDS of families gathered to see a traditional Boxing Day Hunt.

Scores of people went to the Bucks Head pub, in Meonstoke, to watch the horses and their riders set off.

Hunters from across the country flocked to join the annual event.'Picture: Sarah Standing (180888-4520)

The country spectacle was once again staged by the Hursley Hambledon Hunt and attracted about 60 riders.

Helen Coker, event secretary, was delighted by the turnout and said more than 500 people watched the annual hunt.

She said: ‘It’s always a very well-supported event. It’s just a brilliant spectacle and people love seeing it.’

She said people from across the south of England regularly flocked to witness the hunt and felt it was important to keep the tradition alive.

More than 500 people lined the street near The Bucks Head, in Meonstoke, to watch the pack set off''Picture: Sarah Standing (180888-225)

She added: ‘I believe people enjoy supporting British traditions and people are still very happy to see a pack of hounds and horse riders and aren’t offended by the views that are put across by anti-hunt people in the media.

‘This really is a social event and it helps to bring together communities.’

The Bucks Head was heaving with people who had gathered to see the horses and riders in their traditional outfits.

Streets across Meonstoke were all packed with spectators, with many bringing their pets out with them for the morning.

The hunt took place on Boxing Day''Picture: Sarah Standing (180888-204)

Jo Craddock, 49, of Farnham, was visiting her parents in nearby Shedfield with children Isabella, 12, George, 13 and Tommy, seven.

She said: ‘I used to go on the hunt when I was 13 or 14.

‘It was very exciting and one of the best things I have ever done. You become part of this incredible team.

‘I just wanted the children to come down and see it.’

Hounds followed a 15-mile trail''Picture: Sarah Standing (180888-110)

Patrick Holmes, of Cowplain, was with his friend Susan Carpenter.

The 68-year-old said: ‘I always try and make it every year. There’s such a great sense of community.’

Georgi Killeen, 23, of Portsmouth was enjoying a drink at the Bucks Head before the hunt and said: ‘This is very different from being in Portsmouth.

‘We’ve been doing this for about 10 years. It’s nice and traditional.’

The riders tackled a 15-mile trail this year cutting through the countryside around the village.

Robert Grover, of Romsey, was part of the hunting pack this year. The 56-year-old has been taking part in hunts for more than a decade and said it was always a thrill to join.

‘It’s like a big family,’ he said. ‘You get to ride over the countryside and with different people. It’s fantastic.’

Quetin Hicks watched the pack pass with his two children, Harry, aged seven, and Mariella, five. The 36-year-old said: ‘I have been following hunting all my life.

‘This is a wonderful thing to do on Boxing Day with the family.’

Hunts are held across the country on Boxing Day.

Some 250 packs were estimated to have met for the traditional festive event across the country, with up to 250,000 people taking part or watching nationally.

Fox hunting was banned in 2004 following a long-running campaign by animal rights activists.

Since then, the pursuit of live animals has been replaced by trail hunting, which sees hounds and riders follow a pre-laid scent such as fox urine.