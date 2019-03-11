Boy, 17, arrested on suspicion of exploiting suspected Havant drug dealer, 14

A TEENAGER has been arrested on suspicion of exploiting a boy who is accused of being a drug dealer.

The 17-year-old from London has been arrested on suspicion of criminally exploiting a 14-year-old from Havant.

The boy has been charged with possession with intent to supply controlled drugs of class A after being arrested in Landport on Sunday.

Portsmouth police say that the boy has been arrested and safeguarded.

Pompey Police tweeted: ‘We #arrested & safeguarded a 14y-o #Havant boy in #Landport 10/3 on sus #drugs offences.

Police have thanked everyone who shared their appeal. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

‘He's in court #charged with possess with intent to supply controlled drugs of class A.

‘We've also arrested a 17y/o #London boy on sus of criminally exploiting the 14y/o boy #CCE #CountyLines.’

