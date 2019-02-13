Boy George and DJ Armand Van Helden announced as headliners at South Central Festival in Portsmouth

POP icon Boy George is the latest star to be announced for a music event in Portsmouth – taking the place of Mutiny Festival.

The 80s superstar will headline the Sunday night for the South Central Festival on May Bank Holiday weekend with a full live band in a UK festival exclusive show that will include solo material alongside Culture Club’s greatest hits.

Boy George will perform at South Central Festival in Portsmouth. Picture: South Central Festival

He will be joined by internationally-renowned producer Armand Van Helden, who will headline the Big Top on the same evening.

Other acts announced for across the festival weekend include chart-topping singer-songwriter and producer Example, a classics set from British house music DJ Hannah Wants, veteran festival DJ Jaguar Skills and TV comedy legend Paul Chuckle.

Festival favourites Rhythm of the 90s will also perform, bringing their hugely popular nostalgia-packed set of dance hits back to the city.

It follows last week’s announcement of rapper Sean Paul and Garage megastar Craig David as headline acts.

Others confirmed to perform include rockers The Hunna, singer-songwriter John Newman, and much-loved fitness guru Mr Motivator, who will host a live workout session.

There is also set to be a street food market, secret gin garden, hotel disco with 80s and 90s throwbacks, giant maze and craft beer beach bar are among the attractions for the event.

It comes after last year’s Mutiny Festival, which was held in the same place on that weekend and was cancelled on the second day after two revellers died from drugs.

Inquests into the deaths of 18-year-old Georgia Jones and Tommy Cowan, 20, both from Havant, heard both had taken ecstasy tablets before falling ill and being rushed to Queen Alexandra Hospital on the Saturday evening.

Georgia’s mum Janine Milburn and Tommy’s mother Brook Hoar have both backed the festival which will now be only open to over 18s.

Janine told The News: ‘I hope the new event has drug testing tents and I would say to anyone going take care of each other and be aware of your surroundings.’

To sign up for tickets for the event, which will take place on Saturday, May 25th and Sunday May 26th at King George V Playing Fields, visit southcentral.net/