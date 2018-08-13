Breakfast event mixes football and business 

Have your say

A POPULAR networking event that combines football with business is set to return to the city this week.

The Network Pompey Business Club will be holding its networking breakfast event at Fratton Park on Thursday.

The event is part of the Network My Club group, one of the fastest growing networking organisations operating across the south and in London. It also runs a similar group at Goodwood.

Anders Swaffield, digital marketing coordinator at Network My Club, said: ‘Businesses are invited to enjoy a morning of networking, delicious breakfast, as well as hearing from guest speaker, former Pompey player, Vincent Pericard.

‘Following a string of sell out events, this one is expected to follow suit, so to find more and book your place go to networkpompey.co.uk.’

The event will start at 8.30am and finish at 10.30am.

Non-members cost £15 plus VAT, and non-members can attend two events before committing to a membership.

The club hosts 12 meetings per year.

Annual membership costs £550 plus VAT or monthly is £50 VAT, which includes a company listing inside the Pompey match day programme.

Find all benefits here networkpompey.co.uk/benefits-of-joining.

For more information call 01903 898025