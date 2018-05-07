BREAKING: Fire breaks out near Portsmouth Naval Base

Have your say

A LARGE plume of smoke has been spotted billowing over the city after a fire broke out near Portsmouth Naval Base.

Firefighters from Southsea and Cosham fire stations were called to the blaze near Princess Royal Way, off Military Road, shortly after 7.30pm.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze involves ‘rubbish’ up the side of a warehouse, and that the fire was adjacent to a commercial building, but did not spread.

Cosham firefighters have returned to base, but the crews from Southsea are still at the scene.

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan tweeted: ‘Thinking of the officers tackling the fire in Portsmouth this evening. Hoping everyone is safe.’

Princess Royal Way is the new road which links the M275 to Trafalgar Gate at the naval base.

The smoke is coming from Princess Royal Way in Portsmouth. Picture: Phil Theobald.

