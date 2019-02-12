BREAKING: Fire crews  attend Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth

MULTIPLE fire engines have been called to Queen Alexandra Hospital this evening.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service have said crews are investigating ‘a smell of burning’.

Fire engines at Queen Alexandra Hospital. Picture: David Bailey.

READ MORE: Bonfire sets off smoke alarms at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth

David Bailey, who is waiting to collect his wife from the hospital, said: ‘There is five fire engines and two police cars on site, not much movement, lots of safety preparation.

‘All parking at front of hospital main entrance is cordoned off but people are still able to access exit the main entrance.’

WANT MORE: Stay updated with crime and incidents by joining The News Facebook group