PRIME minister Theresa May is ‘recklessly running down the clock’ as her Brexit plan staggers towards its end game, an MP has said.

Seething Stephen Morgan, Portsmouth South MP, has blasted Mrs May’s efforts to settle on divorce terms with the European Union in a fresh attack on the embattled premier.

The PM is still struggling to convince politicians in Westminster about her proposal – one she says is the only way to avoid leaving the European Union without a deal.

Mrs May has just under two weeks until MPs vote on her Brexit deal – something she vowed would happen before March 12.

But politicians could still influence some aspects of Brexit - and hold the PM to her commitment, made yesterday, to allow MPs a vote on extending March 29’s Brexit deadline to avoid Britain leaving without a deal.

Mr Morgan has lashed out and demanded the PM goes further and instead offers a public vote – a ‘people’s vote’ – on whether or not the nation accepts her eventual Brexit terms and wishes to continue with the EU divorce process.

It comes after Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn announced his party would back a people’s vote.

Mr Morgan said: ‘The prime minister is recklessly running down the clock, in an attempt to force MPs to choose between her failed Brexit deal and a disastrous no deal.

‘I cannot, and will not, accept that on behalf of the people of Portsmouth.

‘I’ve been arguing for some time both locally and nationally that putting the decision back to the people for a final say, in a public vote, with the option to stay and keep the deal we already have, while at the same time ruling out a catastrophic no deal, is the right thing for Portsmouth.

‘We cannot afford to leave the biggest decision our country is facing since the Second World War in the hands of this failing government. People in Portsmouth must have their say.’

However, Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt has fired back, and rubbished he idea of a 'people's vote’ on Brexit.

The Tory international development secretary said Britain must now focus on leaving the EU and delivering on the vote of 2016’s historic referendum.

Speaking to The News, Ms Mordaunt said: ‘We had a people’s vote. They thought long and hard about it and they voted.

‘We now must implement their decision, which was to leave the EU.

‘Let’s get this done and move on to making the most of the new powers and opportunities our country has.’