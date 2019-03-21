Brexit prompts a rural storage space race across Hampshire, according to property experts   

AN INCREASE in demand for storage units, frequently with large capacity, is placing additional pressure on rural commercial space in Hampshire, according to property experts.

Charlotte Mount, of BCM Rural Property Specialists, based at Sutton Scotney, near Winchester, said demand for offices was driving enquiries until the end of last year, when the requirement switched as businesses sought to find storage, possibly with a ‘no deal’ Brexit in mind.

With Hampshire home to two busy ports, she said importers and exporters want storage away from expensive docksides but still conveniently close, accessible and secure, which many rural sites can easily become.

‘The fact that the M3 between Basingstoke and Winchester was being considered for temporary lorry storage between ferry crossings shows how limited space has become in the county,’ explains Charlotte.

‘Human nature is to leave matters to the last minute but those with spare space would do well to bring it to market now.

‘Farmers looking to diversify, who still have large and under-utilised barn space, may find they can quickly let to a new and well-established tenant at least in the short term until the Brexit riddle is solved and everyone knows the direction they will be heading in from the end of 2020.

‘These are not start-up businesses; start-ups would typically be seeking office or work space on flexible terms that then allows them to quit at short notice if they need to expand or vacate because their idea has become non-viable.

‘Our enquiries are from companies with a track record who need somewhere secure to store their products that will provide a buffer for their proven businesses as they learn to cope with life outside the EU and adjust to possible customs bottlenecks.

‘A good example is a unit at Ranscombe Farm, at Bighton, near Alresford.

‘It offers more than 3,000 sq ft close to the A31 and a short drive off the M3 at Winchester for access to the M3 and Southampton or via the nearby A32 to Portsmouth.

‘With three phase electricity, concrete floor, a newly insulated roof and a high roller shutter door it offers a convenient and secure facility.

‘We are now seeking similar properties to suit clients.’

