  Building society in Portsmouth supports helpline for lonely older people          

A BUILDING society is calling on older people not to suffer from loneliness in silence this summer by promoting its partnership with The Silver Line.

Yorkshire Building Society, which has a branch in Commercial Road, is supporting the charity, which operates the UK’s only free and confidential 24/7 helpline to tackle isolation among older people aged 55 and over.

Colleagues from the Portsmouth branch will be distributing information leaflets during July to highlight the services.

Emma Edwards, Portsmouth manager, said: ‘We’re proud to be working in partnership with The Silver Line to raise awareness of the issues faced by older people in our community, some of who feel very lonely and isolated.’