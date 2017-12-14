Burglar caught by police with stolen jewellery in rucksack

A MAN caught shortly after burgling a house has been jailed for 27 months.

Unemployed David Cotton, of Beach Road in Southsea, admitted two counts of burglaries in Salthill Road, Chichester.

Portsmouth Crown Court heard police were called after a neighbour called to say they had heard noises and saw a man leaving next door at about 10.40pm on September 13.

When they arrived, a man seen matching the description was stopped and searched and was found to have jewellery, electronic devices, passports and other items in a rucksack.

He was arrested on suspicion of burglary.

Detective Constable Jon Berisford said: ‘Acting on a prompt 999 call from a concerned neighbour meant we could search for the suspect and quickly apprehend him and recover stolen property in the process.

‘It’s hoped this sentence, together with the recovery of the stolen property, has gone some way to make up for the impact upon the victims, who in each case returned home to find significant damage caused to their homes.’