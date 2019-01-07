Business owners invited to share 2019 success

Have your say

BUSINESS owners interested in making 2019 their year are being invited to an evening to share their goals, hear others’ success stories and network with local firms.

The Synergy Success Network (SSN) Launch Event will feature speakers including Ian Gribble and Carl Hewitt from Portsmouth LinkedIn local.

The event takes place on Thursday, January 10 from 6pm until 9pm at the Portsmouth Marriott Hotel, Southampton Road.

Tickets are £22.15 and can be purchased from eventbrite.co.uk/e/synergy-success-network-launch-tickets-48684797540