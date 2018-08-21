Businesses urged to apply for broadband fund

BUSINESSES are being encouraged to sign up to a new scheme which will give them access to hyperfast broadband.

Small and medium sized enterprises can apply for up to £3,000 through a Government Gigabit Voucher Scheme to install and connect to a faster, more reliable and more robust broadband connection.

Leader of Hampshire County Council, Councillor Roy Perry, said: ‘Fast, reliable broadband is vital. This scheme is a great opportunity for businesses to future-proof their digital capability.’

Go to hampshiresuper-

fastbroadband.com