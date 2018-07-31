Businesswomen honoured for their inspirational work

INSPIRATIONAL businesswomen have received recognition at an awards ceremony dubbed the ‘working women’s Oscars’.

Winners of the Venus Awards National Finals were announced at a ceremony and gala lunch.

The awards provide additional recognition to women who have already won a regional Venus award and this year 40 regional winners from across the country travelled to Basingstoke to discover whether they had won a national title.

The Venus Awards – dubbed by Channel 4 as The Working Women’s Oscars – celebrate the vital contribution that women in business make to the economy. Anyone can nominate a friend, client or family member in 25 categories covering a diverse range of business activities.

Sarah Ali Choudhury, who won Influential Woman of the Year, said: ‘Words can’t describe what it feels like to be a national winner. It has been a phenomenal experience.’

Alison McClure, from Portsmouth law firm Blake Morgan, who won Professional of the Year, said: ‘To be awarded Professional of the Year is a real honour.

‘The Venus Awards is an important event that promotes and celebrates the hard work of women in business.

‘I’m delighted and humbled to be recognised from so many incredible women at a ceremony that encourages gender diversity and empowerment.

‘With only 18 per cent of senior positions in law firms held by women there’s still a lot of work to do. However, I hope the awards will inspire other women to reach their goals in the legal profession and the business community.’

Other winners from The News’ area included: Heidi Rehman, from Breast Cancer Haven Wessex, who won the Inspirational Woman category, Angela Brand, from NATS, who won Executive PA of the Year, and Karen Clarkson, who collected the award for Warner Goodman, which won Company of the Year.