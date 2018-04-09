Cake cash helps Portsmouth’s first responders

Have your say

AROUND 50 people have helped boost life-saving kit needed by first responders.

More than £160 was raised at a cake sale held at Bar Three, in Palmerston Road, Southsea, on Saturday afternoon.

Hosted by bar co-owner Sara Renda, who is a community first responder, the event raised cash for basic life support kit to be used in emergencies.

Sara said: ‘It’s been absolutely amazing, we didn’t think we’d get as much support as we did. We’ve had loads of people.

‘We’ve made around £160 which has been given to use, but not including money in the charity tins. It’s been an amazing day.’

Sara has been a first responder for around five years. Responders are sent out on 999 calls to give basic life support.

There are 34 in Portsmouth but not enough kitbags for them to all be operational.