Campaign for right of way around Camber

A PATH is one step closer to being recorded as a public right of way.

Portsmouth campaigners, with support from the national Open Spaces Society, have made a stride forward in getting the path around Camber Dock, at the mouth of the city’s harbour, recognised.

In 2014 Kenneth Bailey and Anna Koor of the Camber Action Group applied to Portsmouth City Council to add the route of about 575 metres in length to the official map of public rights of way.

The council refused the application, in part because it considered use of the right of way would interfere with the use of Camber Dock for statutory port duty.

The applicants appealed against the council’s decision, but were dismissed.

They reapplied in 2016 for the route to be recorded either as a restricted byway (for use by walkers, riders and cyclists) or as a footpath.

Again, the council refused, so in 2017 they appealed to the secretary of state for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs to direct the council to make an order.

Mark Yates, a planning inspector acting on behalf of the environment secretary, had to determine whether the route ‘was reasonably alleged to subsist’.

He agreed and directed the council to raise an order for a restricted byway.

Anna Koor: ‘We are delighted that we have got through to the next round at last and look forward to the council making an order for this well-used and much-loved route.’