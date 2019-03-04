Campaign on award shortlist

THE POLICE and Crime Commissioner’s Youth Commission has been shortlisted for a National Crimebeat award for its campaign to raise awareness among young people of the signs of an unhealthy relationship and the help available.

The Raise a Flag campaign sought to raise awareness of what an unhealthy and healthy relationship looks like and enable those who are in one to see the warning signs and ‘raise a flag’ to get support.

Each entry has to be endorsed by the project’s County High Sheriff as the link between the project and the judging process.

High Sheriff of Hampshire Mark Thistlethwayte, said: ‘I was delighted to nominate the Hampshire Youth Commissions’ Raise a Flag campaign for this national award. As part of the Commissions’ prioritising addressing Unhealthy Relationships the campaign has not only made a big impact locally but has reached a truly impressive audience of millions.’

Michael Lane, police and crime commissioner, added: “Each year my Youth Commission goes from strength to strength, increasing its reach and influence and making a real difference to the lives of young people. To be shortlisted for this national award is testament to how impactful the Raise a Flag campaign has been.’