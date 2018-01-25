Campaigner fighting for the poor meets Portsmouth MP

A CAMPAIGNER’S fight to rid extreme poverty from the world has reached the steps of Westminster.

Oliver Templeman, 26, has been among a group of 50 young people lobbying MPs, urging them to do more to help the world’s poorest children.

His year-long campaign has now taken him to parliament, where he met Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan.

Mr Templeman, who lives in Portsmouth, spoke to the Labour MP about the UK’s aid budget and what could be done by the government to help children in some of the world’s poorest countries.

The meeting comes ahead of an upcoming summit by the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) in Senegal, which looks to raise $3.1bn (£2.19bn) to help millions of needy children.

Mr Templeman said: ‘The importance of education in the fight against extreme poverty cannot be understated.

‘When Penny Mordaunt, secretary of state for international development and MP for Portsmouth North, heads to Senegal on the February 2 for the upcoming GPE summit, I hope she will have heard loud and clear MPs like Stephen Morgan.

‘An investment in education is an investment in the world of tomorrow.’

Mr Templeman is a youth ambassador for campaign group ONE. He is also the organisations leader in Portsmouth.

The group has 600,000 members in the UK and nine million worldwide.